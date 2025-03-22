Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $480.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

