Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $821,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

