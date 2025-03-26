Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

