Science Group (LON:SAG) Announces Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Science Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Science Group stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 435.20 ($5.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.93. The company has a market capitalization of £194.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.40).

Science Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Science Group’s payout ratio is 60.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £28,334.75 ($36,684.04). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.81) target price on shares of Science Group in a report on Monday.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

