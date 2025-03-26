Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

UBER opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.