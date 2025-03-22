Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.