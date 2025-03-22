Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.36 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aevo has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $106.36 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 903,166,046.3930211 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.12300712 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $23,816,165.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

