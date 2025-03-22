Wrapped XDC Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $719,623.18 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,944.09 or 0.99934366 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 256,917,221 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 256,909,518.87476432. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.07352297 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $691,729.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

