Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,810,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 205,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Carbon
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.