Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $223,045,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $839.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $835.99 and its 200 day moving average is $839.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.