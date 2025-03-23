4,147 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $218.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

