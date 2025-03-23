Umpqua Bank Acquires Shares of 2,014 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Umpqua Bank bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

