Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $198.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

