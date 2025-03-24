Citigroup Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $230.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.53.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.81. The company had a trading volume of 617,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,964. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.