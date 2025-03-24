Best Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Oracle, FTI Consulting, Riot Platforms, Globant, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that either develop or utilize blockchain technology in their business models, processes, or services. These companies can range from startups solely focused on blockchain innovations to established enterprises integrating distributed ledger technology into their operations, offering investors a way to participate in the growth of the blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. 17,559,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.02. 1,379,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.66. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 25,477,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,289,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,908. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,762,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,592,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Further Reading