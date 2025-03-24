Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 23284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
