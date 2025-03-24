Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 23284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

