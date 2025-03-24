GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,688 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 70,491 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of AMDL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.31. 8,070,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

