Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – March 21st

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares issued by companies that research, develop, produce, and market medications and other healthcare products. Investors in these stocks seek opportunities created by innovations in drug development and changes in healthcare regulations, although market volatility and regulatory challenges can also influence their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $843.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $835.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $799.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.96. 4,007,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $370.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.64.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 4,822,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

AMGN stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.30. 2,166,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,739. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,644. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,982,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795,321. The firm has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

ALNY stock traded up $27.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

