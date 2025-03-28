Everus (NYSE:ECG) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.85. 527,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 735,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Everus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECG

Everus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everus

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.