16,036 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $349,699,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

AFL opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.