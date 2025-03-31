Intrust Bank NA Invests $356,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.