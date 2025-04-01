Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $78,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hologic by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

