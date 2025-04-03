Sanctum Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for $149.17 or 0.00181616 BTC on popular exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $71.20 million and $1.25 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 477,336 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 474,161.44867898. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 156.67975549 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $879,871.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

