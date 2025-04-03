Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX):
- 4/2/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.
- 4/2/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
CMPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 862,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,157. The company has a market cap of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
