Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX):

4/2/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

4/2/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

CMPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 862,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,157. The company has a market cap of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

