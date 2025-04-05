Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,225 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $338,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $720.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $917.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $979.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

