8,416 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 84,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $757.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.