Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

