Accel Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

