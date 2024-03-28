Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $70.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $11.19 or 0.00015813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,673.47 or 0.99898189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00142149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,329,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,315,047.98259827 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.00255045 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $99,070,579.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.