BankUnited, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKU. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.