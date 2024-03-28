BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

