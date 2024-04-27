Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

