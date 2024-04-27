Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.