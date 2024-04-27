Cronos Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $19.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00054113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

