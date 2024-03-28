CPA Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 520,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

