First Pacific Financial Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $186.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.90 and a 52 week high of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.