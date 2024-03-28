Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 27,356 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 17,095,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

