Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.71. 506,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,747. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

