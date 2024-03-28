VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,737 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 8,445,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,859. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.