Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

