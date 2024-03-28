Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EVLV stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,861,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $674.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.37.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 256,139 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
