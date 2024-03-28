Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on J. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

J stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

