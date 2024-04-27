Big Banc Split Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a PE ratio of 56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.28.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Big Banc Split
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.