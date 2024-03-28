Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.85. 573,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $130.28.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

