Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,033 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,016. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

