CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN remained flat at C$13.59 on Friday. 165,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

