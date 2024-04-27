BayFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.48. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

