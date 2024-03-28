RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $360.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.07.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Price Performance

RH stock traded up $48.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RH will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.