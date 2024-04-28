OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFCP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.