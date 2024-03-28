SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 237,283 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.08. 72,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

